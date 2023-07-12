Is this a Prime Time To acquire Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) stock

In the latest session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) closed at $4.24 up 3.41% from its previous closing price of $4.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2766352 shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0550.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jumia Technologies AG’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JMIA now has a Market Capitalization of 426.61M and an Enterprise Value of 230.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JMIA is 2.53, which has changed by -2,318.84% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $10.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8096.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JMIA has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 1.86M over the past ten days. A total of 100.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.62M. Shares short for JMIA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.9M with a Short Ratio of 8.90M, compared to 9.48M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $48.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $48.7M to a low estimate of $48.7M. As of the current estimate, Jumia Technologies AG’s year-ago sales were $57.32M, an estimated decrease of -15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.1M, a decrease of -4.70% over than the figure of -$15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JMIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $206.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.88M, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230.88M and the low estimate is $209.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.