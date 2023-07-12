It’s a good day to be an FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) shareholder

The closing price of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) was $3.81 for the day, up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1042201 shares were traded. NOTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOTE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on June 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Yiu Conrad bought 55,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 165,000 led to the insider holds 1,511,985 shares of the business.

McChrystal Stanley A bought 23,000 shares of NOTE for $50,370 on May 18. The Director now owns 181,436 shares after completing the transaction at $2.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTE now has a Market Capitalization of 510.33M and an Enterprise Value of 672.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTE has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9010.

Shares Statistics:

NOTE traded an average of 2.04M shares per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.96M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 4.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 15.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$3.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.5M to a low estimate of $32.61M. As of the current estimate, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.17M, an estimated increase of 22.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.21M, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $22.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.88M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.77M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168M and the low estimate is $157.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.