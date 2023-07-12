It’s a good day to be an HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) shareholder

The closing price of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) was $39.05 for the day, down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $39.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272674 shares were traded. HSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HSBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSBC now has a Market Capitalization of 153.07B. As of this moment, HSBC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has reached a high of $40.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.76.

Shares Statistics:

HSBC traded an average of 1.63M shares per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.95B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HSBC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.13M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 9.54M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, HSBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%. The current Payout Ratio is 34.70% for HSBC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 6:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.