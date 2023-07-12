It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) stock

The price of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) closed at $134.17 in the last session, down -0.47% from day before closing price of $134.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438254 shares were traded. YUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YUM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 108.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $142.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Russell David Eric sold 5,000 shares for $137.27 per share. The transaction valued at 686,350 led to the insider holds 16,052 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W sold 3,884 shares of YUM for $531,603 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 57,325 shares after completing the transaction at $136.87 per share. On May 15, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,920 shares for $138.90 each. As a result, the insider received 544,488 and left with 57,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YUM now has a Market Capitalization of 37.58B and an Enterprise Value of 48.98B. As of this moment, Yum!’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YUM is 1.02, which has changed by 1,466.54% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has reached a high of $143.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YUM traded on average about 1.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 281.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YUM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 3.11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for YUM is 2.42, which was 1.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 53.50% for YUM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1391:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.32 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.12. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.21 and $5.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Yum! Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.84B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.09B and the low estimate is $7.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.