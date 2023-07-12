Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $110.51

As of close of business last night, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $110.51, down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $112.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1933403 shares were traded. LW stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Miller Sharon L. sold 4,350 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 500,250 led to the insider holds 49,859 shares of the business.

Jones Gregory W sold 1,000 shares of LW for $97,493 on Jan 12. The VP AND CONTROLLER now owns 6,384 shares after completing the transaction at $97.49 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Smith Michael Jared, who serves as the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 11,934 shares for $98.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,180,273 and left with 74,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LW now has a Market Capitalization of 16.10B and an Enterprise Value of 18.67B. As of this moment, Lamb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LW has reached a high of $116.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LW traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.58M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 2.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.01, LW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 44.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of $44.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.23B and the low estimate is $6.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.