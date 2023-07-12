Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) Stock Closes down -5.49% on Tuesday Trading

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) closed the day trading at $3.27 down -5.49% from the previous closing price of $3.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563844 shares were traded. LYRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0550.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LYRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 3,610,832 shares for $2.49 per share. The transaction valued at 8,999,999 led to the insider holds 11,469,117 shares of the business.

NBVM GP, LLC bought 1,805,416 shares of LYRA for $4,387,161 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 2,521,745 shares after completing the transaction at $2.43 per share. On May 31, another insider, ANDERSON EDWARD T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,805,416 shares for $2.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,387,161 and bolstered with 2,521,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYRA now has a Market Capitalization of 161.83M and an Enterprise Value of 81.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 131.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 62.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYRA has reached a high of $6.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1706.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LYRA traded about 128.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LYRA traded about 152.18k shares per day. A total of 36.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.31M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LYRA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 447.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 17.68k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.43 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.12 and -$1.45.