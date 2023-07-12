Masimo Corporation (MASI)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) closed at $154.76 in the last session, down -3.04% from day before closing price of $159.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802375 shares were traded. MASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MASI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 10, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $173.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when KIANI JOE E bought 6,365 shares for $157.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,342 led to the insider holds 366,055 shares of the business.

KIANI JOE E bought 7,040 shares of MASI for $1,019,352 on Dec 15. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 46,818 shares after completing the transaction at $144.79 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, KIANI JOE E, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 31,994 shares for $123.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,967,010 and bolstered with 39,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.17B and an Enterprise Value of 9.00B. As of this moment, Masimo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $198.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 166.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MASI traded on average about 446.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 452.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.15M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MASI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 1.07M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.77 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $5.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $553.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $560.1M to a low estimate of $549.47M. As of the current estimate, Masimo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $565.3M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $606.27M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $617.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $594.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.