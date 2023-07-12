Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) was $88.39 for the day, down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $88.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4062906 shares were traded. MCHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MCHP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 206.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 05, 2023, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $80 from $85 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,470 shares for $78.32 per share. The transaction valued at 193,450 led to the insider holds 32,004 shares of the business.

Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,777 shares of MCHP for $226,548 on Feb 23. The Senior VP and CFO now owns 30,582 shares after completing the transaction at $81.58 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Johnson Karlton D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 396 shares for $81.00 each. As a result, the insider received 32,076 and left with 973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCHP now has a Market Capitalization of 48.11B and an Enterprise Value of 54.48B. As of this moment, Microchip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCHP is 1.59, which has changed by 4,895.52% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP has reached a high of $91.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.70.

Shares Statistics:

MCHP traded an average of 4.96M shares per day over the past three months and 4.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 547.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.57M. Insiders hold about 2.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MCHP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.86M with a Short Ratio of 18.86M, compared to 17.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.26, MCHP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47. The current Payout Ratio is 31.10% for MCHP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.96 and $5.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.31. EPS for the following year is $6.48, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.94 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, Microchip Technology Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.06B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.44B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.92B and the low estimate is $7.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.