Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Stocks Hit Low of $3.9600 Before Closing at $4.29

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) closed the day trading at $4.29 up 6.45% from the previous closing price of $4.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978311 shares were traded. MNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNMD, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Barrow Robert sold 15,502 shares for $3.20 per share. The transaction valued at 49,620 led to the insider holds 623,457 shares of the business.

Greenway Schond L. sold 11,635 shares of MNMD for $37,194 on Jun 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 248,031 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Karlin Dan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,783 shares for $3.20 each. As a result, the insider received 21,697 and left with 378,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNMD now has a Market Capitalization of 163.97M and an Enterprise Value of 34.63M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $19.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5255, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2599.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNMD traded about 502.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNMD traded about 770.09k shares per day. A total of 38.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.59M. Insiders hold about 14.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.62% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.67% and a Short% of Float of 7.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.95 and -$2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.16.