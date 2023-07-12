Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Records 0.83 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.1400 High

After finishing at $1.83 in the prior trading day, Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) closed at $2.14, up 16.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833186 shares were traded. NIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NIR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Petralia Kathryn bought 10,000 shares for $1.98 per share. The transaction valued at 19,800 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Greene Mark N bought 21,277 shares of NIR for $42,554 on May 24. The Director now owns 26,532 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share. On May 23, another insider, Petralia Kathryn, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,000 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIR now has a Market Capitalization of 108.67M and an Enterprise Value of 192.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIR has reached a high of $18.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3876.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 700.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.37M. Insiders hold about 90.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.62% stake in the company. Shares short for NIR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 353.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 201.98k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

