PBR (Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) closed the day trading at $13.56 down -0.29% from the previous closing price of $13.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14523701 shares were traded. PBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBR now has a Market Capitalization of 83.23B and an Enterprise Value of 123.41B. As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBR traded about 22.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBR traded about 18.77M shares per day. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 23.01M with a Short Ratio of 23.01M, compared to 32.15M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

PBR’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.01, up from 11.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 82.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 42.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.32. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.86 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.25. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.67 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $24.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.91B to a low estimate of $23.14B. As of the current estimate, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s year-ago sales were $34.7B, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.46B, a decrease of -16.60% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.64B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.22B, down -18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $107.88B and the low estimate is $83.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.