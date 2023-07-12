Photronics Inc. (PLAB) expected to report EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) closed at $25.38 down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $25.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574423 shares were traded. PLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Photronics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares for $17.33 per share. The transaction valued at 34,660 led to the insider holds 56,379 shares of the business.

TYSON MITCHELL G sold 2,000 shares of PLAB for $37,880 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 58,379 shares after completing the transaction at $18.94 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, TYSON MITCHELL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $16.53 each. As a result, the insider received 33,060 and left with 60,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 1.20B. As of this moment, Photronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB has reached a high of $26.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLAB has traded an average of 597.10K shares per day and 584.46k over the past ten days. A total of 61.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.84M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 1.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $230M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $230M to a low estimate of $230M. As of the current estimate, Photronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.95M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $231M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $901.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $901.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $901.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $824.55M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $920M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $920M and the low estimate is $920M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.