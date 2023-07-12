PLUG (Plug Power Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed at $11.18 up 2.10% from its previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22317112 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Plug Power Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.71B and an Enterprise Value of 5.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $31.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLUG has traded an average of 24.47M shares per day and 24.36M over the past ten days. A total of 589.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 523.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 115.51M with a Short Ratio of 115.51M, compared to 116.73M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.23% and a Short% of Float of 19.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $246.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $318M to a low estimate of $216.66M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.27M, an estimated increase of 63.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.99M, an increase of 49.60% less than the figure of $63.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.3M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.44M, up 83.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.