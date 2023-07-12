PRA Group Inc. (PRAA)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, PRA Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.86, down -2.89% from its previous closing price of $22.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613093 shares were traded. PRAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRAA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Connelly Marjorie Mary bought 7,425 shares for $20.20 per share. The transaction valued at 149,985 led to the insider holds 29,512 shares of the business.

Atal Vikram A bought 40,000 shares of PRAA for $752,250 on May 18. The President and CEO now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $18.81 per share. On May 17, another insider, TABAKIN SCOTT M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $19.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 228,840 and bolstered with 72,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAA now has a Market Capitalization of 856.25M and an Enterprise Value of 3.74B. As of this moment, PRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAA has reached a high of $43.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRAA traded 518.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 341.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.26% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 1.59M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $205.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $232.63M to a low estimate of $194.17M. As of the current estimate, PRA Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $258.26M, an estimated decrease of -20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.43M, a decrease of -7.40% over than the figure of -$20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $746.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $966.52M, down -18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $937.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $870.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.