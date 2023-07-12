QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $9.53 in the prior trading day, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed at $9.87, up 3.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7576236 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.90 and its Current Ratio is at 22.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Singh Mohit sold 76,700 shares for $8.59 per share. The transaction valued at 658,669 led to the insider holds 700,386 shares of the business.

Hettrich Kevin sold 34,607 shares of QS for $294,146 on Jul 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 703,608 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 10,300 shares for $8.52 each. As a result, the insider received 87,720 and left with 700,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.38B and an Enterprise Value of 3.50B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $13.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 440.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.08M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 57.99M with a Short Ratio of 57.99M, compared to 60.26M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.07% and a Short% of Float of 19.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.01.