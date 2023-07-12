Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $5.15

As of close of business last night, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.15, up 7.29% from its previous closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687911 shares were traded. RVPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Patel Purav bought 3,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 14,070 led to the insider holds 43,547 shares of the business.

Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares of RVPH for $83,000 on Sep 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVPH now has a Market Capitalization of 116.65M and an Enterprise Value of 106.06M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $9.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVPH traded 226.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 244.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.71% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.35.