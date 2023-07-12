Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.53, up 3.38% from its previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6854160 shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7727 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RGTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Fitzgerald Alissa sold 8,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,240 led to the insider holds 140,810 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Alissa sold 40,447 shares of RGTI for $57,030 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 26,989 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Fitzgerald Alissa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 10,240 and left with 67,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 198.63M and an Enterprise Value of 114.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9123, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0428.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RGTI traded 3.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.76M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 5.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13M, an estimated increase of 28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4M, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.1M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.5M and the low estimate is $14.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.