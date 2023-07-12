Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Riskified Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $4.67, down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $4.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1113724 shares were traded. RSKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RSKD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $6 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RSKD now has a Market Capitalization of 821.99M and an Enterprise Value of 381.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSKD has reached a high of $6.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0240.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RSKD traded 355.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 392.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.48M. Insiders hold about 9.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RSKD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 729.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 860.66k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $71.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.86M to a low estimate of $69.83M. As of the current estimate, Riskified Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $59.93M, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.82M, an increase of 20.10% over than the figure of $19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.02M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $300M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $261.25M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.36M and the low estimate is $344M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.