Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) closed at $5.73 down -7.43% from its previous closing price of $6.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2253353 shares were traded. RMTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rockwell Medical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Jaffray on June 24, 2019, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMTI now has a Market Capitalization of 78.75M and an Enterprise Value of 77.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMTI has reached a high of $6.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RMTI has traded an average of 650.59K shares per day and 2.08M over the past ten days. A total of 18.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.36M. Insiders hold about 5.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RMTI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 280.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 60.56k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $19.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20M to a low estimate of $19.97M. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.68M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.42M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.81M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.03M and the low estimate is $93.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.