Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) was $25.23 for the day, down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $25.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1428268 shares were traded. SIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Mick Gary bought 5,812 shares for $26.98 per share. The transaction valued at 156,808 led to the insider holds 89,737 shares of the business.

Mick Gary bought 1,500 shares of SIX for $38,047 on May 26. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 84,737 shares after completing the transaction at $25.36 per share. On May 25, another insider, Mick Gary, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,995 and bolstered with 83,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.10B and an Enterprise Value of 4.67B. As of this moment, Six’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIX has reached a high of $31.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.48.

Shares Statistics:

SIX traded an average of 2.15M shares per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.72% stake in the company. Shares short for SIX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 6.34M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 10.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SIX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 10, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $521.4M to a low estimate of $455M. As of the current estimate, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $435.42M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $578.27M, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $615.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $563.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.