SKX (Skechers U.S.A. Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) closed at $52.03 up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $51.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1304351 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when BLAIR KATHERINE J. sold 3,500 shares for $52.70 per share. The transaction valued at 184,450 led to the insider holds 7,000 shares of the business.

SISKIND RICHARD sold 20,000 shares of SKX for $1,073,504 on May 03. The Director now owns 152,999 shares after completing the transaction at $53.68 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, NASON MARK A, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,093 shares for $45.12 each. As a result, the insider received 49,314 and left with 18,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKX now has a Market Capitalization of 8.05B and an Enterprise Value of 8.90B. As of this moment, Skechers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKX has reached a high of $54.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SKX has traded an average of 1.93M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 155.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SKX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 3.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.92B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.27B and the low estimate is $8.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.