Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.56 in the prior trading day, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) closed at $0.56, down -0.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0034 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614233 shares were traded. SOND stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5790 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5410.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Rothenberg Philip L bought 300,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 135,000 led to the insider holds 300,000 shares of the business.

Davidson Francis bought 211,000 shares of SOND for $107,610 on May 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,060,224 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On May 16, another insider, Davidson Francis, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 92,500 and bolstered with 3,849,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOND now has a Market Capitalization of 122.25M and an Enterprise Value of 1.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOND has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1564.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 219.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.93M. Insiders hold about 17.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SOND as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.64M with a Short Ratio of 15.64M, compared to 13.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.13% and a Short% of Float of 8.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $162.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.84M to a low estimate of $160.6M. As of the current estimate, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.32M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.66M, an increase of 35.40% over than the figure of $34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $626.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $461.08M, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $810M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $849.12M and the low estimate is $759M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.