Sony Group Corporation (SONY)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The closing price of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) was $89.64 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $90.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1361763 shares were traded. SONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SONY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONY now has a Market Capitalization of 110.69B and an Enterprise Value of 125.86B. As of this moment, Sony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SONY is 1.03, which has changed by 996.07% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has reached a high of $100.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.52.

Shares Statistics:

SONY traded an average of 797.02K shares per day over the past three months and 884.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Shares short for SONY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.68M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 75.00, SONY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 82.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54. The current Payout Ratio is 9.89% for SONY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 24, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.52 and $5.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.05. EPS for the following year is $6.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.11 and $5.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.75B to a low estimate of $16.92B. As of the current estimate, Sony Group Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.04B, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.24B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.23B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.16B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.67B and the low estimate is $12.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.