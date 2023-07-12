T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) closed at $0.15 in the last session, down -5.13% from day before closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0081 from its previous closing price. On the day, 133547389 shares were traded. TTOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1834 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTOO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.40 from $2.60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Gibbs Michael Terrence sold 239 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 115 led to the insider holds 6,612 shares of the business.

Sperzel John J III sold 2,898 shares of TTOO for $1,710 on Feb 28. The Chairman and CEO now owns 17,329 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Gibbs Michael Terrence, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,585 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 935 and left with 6,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTOO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.73M and an Enterprise Value of 52.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1571, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2397.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTOO traded on average about 39.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 94.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.70M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TTOO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 476.91k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.72% and a Short% of Float of 9.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6M to a low estimate of $2.1M. As of the current estimate, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.91M, an estimated decrease of -54.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.67M, a decrease of -37.80% over than the figure of -$54.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.3M, down -42.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.8M and the low estimate is $13.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 87.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.