TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $3.13 in the prior trading day, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) closed at $3.41, up 8.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9996433 shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WULF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on July 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Prager Paul B. bought 100,000 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 137,300 led to the insider holds 475,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WULF now has a Market Capitalization of 723.03M and an Enterprise Value of 829.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $3.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7200, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1399.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 165.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.51M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.03M with a Short Ratio of 10.03M, compared to 10.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $27.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.1M to a low estimate of $27.1M. As of the current estimate, TeraWulf Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39M, an estimated increase of 1,856.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.3M, an increase of 917.10% less than the figure of $1,856.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WULF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.03M, up 657.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.3M and the low estimate is $202.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.