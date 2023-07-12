Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $8.36 in the prior trading day, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) closed at $8.28, down -0.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531370 shares were traded. TERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TERN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.70 and its Current Ratio is at 24.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Lu Hongbo bought 758,620 shares for $7.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,499,995 led to the insider holds 4,340,212 shares of the business.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC bought 758,620 shares of TERN for $5,499,995 on Dec 23. The 10% Owner now owns 4,340,212 shares after completing the transaction at $7.25 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 137,931 shares for $7.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 4,882,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TERN now has a Market Capitalization of 469.31M and an Enterprise Value of 172.83M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 337.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TERN has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 774.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.95M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TERN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 2.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 9.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.91.