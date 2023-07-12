Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $1.76 in the prior trading day, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) closed at $1.74, down -1.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3599678 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7150.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LLAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.35 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Siegmann Jonathan bought 20,000 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 25,400 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 627,200 shares of LLAP for $1,894,144 on Feb 27. The 10% Owner now owns 779,514 shares after completing the transaction at $3.02 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 172,800 shares for $3.02 each. As a result, the insider received 521,856 and left with 628,709 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LLAP now has a Market Capitalization of 280.33M and an Enterprise Value of 381.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LLAP is 1.97, which has changed by -6,266.09% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9029.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.95M. Insiders hold about 14.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 8.51M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $44.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.26M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, Terran Orbital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.36M, an estimated increase of 108.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.34M, an increase of 167.10% over than the figure of $108.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $90M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.45M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $243.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.24M, up 174.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $487.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $614M and the low estimate is $410M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.