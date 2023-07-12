There are many powerful catalysts in the market: SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) can be one of them

After finishing at $14.09 in the prior trading day, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) closed at $14.07, down -0.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694894 shares were traded. SSRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SSRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Anglin Arthur Michael bought 8,000 shares for $16.23 per share. The transaction valued at 129,840 led to the insider holds 52,306 shares of the business.

Farid Fady Adel Edward sold 2,955 shares of SSRM for $39,331 on Mar 08. The Chief Corp Development Officer now owns 115,466 shares after completing the transaction at $13.31 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, White Alison Lynn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,439 shares for $13.31 each. As a result, the insider received 32,463 and left with 66,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSRM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.86B and an Enterprise Value of 2.66B. As of this moment, SSR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has reached a high of $17.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 206.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.74M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSRM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 7.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SSRM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $312.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.5M to a low estimate of $312.5M. As of the current estimate, SSR Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $319.58M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.4M, an increase of 158.90% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $431.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.