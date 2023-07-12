There is a good chance Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $1.59, down -3.64% from its previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7230863 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1340.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGY traded 2.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 711.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 392.74M. Insiders hold about 26.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 3.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $822.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $791.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $804.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.93M, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $915.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.