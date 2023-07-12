There is a good chance Walmart Inc. (WMT) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Walmart Inc.’s stock clocked out at $154.65, down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $154.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3819001 shares were traded. WMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on June 12, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $186.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Rainey John D sold 8,526 shares for $157.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,346,822 led to the insider holds 171,735 shares of the business.

WALTON ALICE L sold 2,149,275 shares of WMT for $330,918,650 on Jun 29. The 10% Owner now owns 235,440,961 shares after completing the transaction at $153.97 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, WALTON S ROBSON, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,149,275 shares for $153.97 each. As a result, the insider received 330,918,650 and left with 235,440,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMT now has a Market Capitalization of 416.45B and an Enterprise Value of 469.74B. As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $159.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 145.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WMT traded 5.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.19M with a Short Ratio of 16.19M, compared to 13.56M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.25, WMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 54.00% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 01, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 29 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.58 and $6.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.24. EPS for the following year is $6.88, with 36 analysts recommending between $7.6 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $159.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.44B to a low estimate of $158.03B. As of the current estimate, Walmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.86B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $643.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $629.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $636.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611.29B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $657.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $666.49B and the low estimate is $628.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.