There Is Still Room For Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) closed at $27.90 in the last session, up 1.12% from day before closing price of $27.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899791 shares were traded. CWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CWEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares for $31.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,242,350 led to the insider holds 172,601 shares of the business.

Global Infrastructure Investor bought 71,980 shares of CWEN for $2,242,350 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 172,601 shares after completing the transaction at $31.15 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Sotos Christopher S, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $35.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,056,822 and left with 266,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWEN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.21B and an Enterprise Value of 10.34B. As of this moment, Clearway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CWEN is 0.71, which has changed by -1,884.82% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CWEN has reached a high of $41.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CWEN traded on average about 974.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 811.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.36M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CWEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 1.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CWEN is 1.53, which was 1.46 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.72.