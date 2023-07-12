There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: NatWest Group plc (NWG).

The closing price of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) was $6.11 for the day, up 2.17% from the previous closing price of $5.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1101103 shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWG now has a Market Capitalization of 27.05B. As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.43.

Shares Statistics:

NWG traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 2.74M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, NWG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.