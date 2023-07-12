There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

The price of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) closed at $59.19 in the last session, up 1.47% from day before closing price of $58.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779800 shares were traded. TRNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRNO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when CARLSON LEROY E sold 4,000 shares for $58.49 per share. The transaction valued at 233,960 led to the insider holds 37,791 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRNO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 5.69B. As of this moment, Terreno’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRNO has reached a high of $67.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRNO traded on average about 581.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 709.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.17M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.83% stake in the company. Shares short for TRNO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.61M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TRNO is 1.60, which was 1.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.

Earnings Estimates

