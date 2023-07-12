TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) closed at $0.31 up 5.52% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0160 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1275839 shares were traded. TCON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2972.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when THEUER CHARLES bought 47,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,250 led to the insider holds 399,417 shares of the business.

THEUER CHARLES bought 3,999 shares of TCON for $2,639 on Apr 26. The President and CEO now owns 352,417 shares after completing the transaction at $0.66 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Opaleye Management Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 174,508 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 240,821 and bolstered with 4,324,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCON now has a Market Capitalization of 8.10M and an Enterprise Value of 675.26k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCON has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5451, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3371.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCON has traded an average of 254.60K shares per day and 418.73k over the past ten days. A total of 23.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TCON as of Jun 14, 2023 were 225.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 161.04k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$1.72.