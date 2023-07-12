TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs TCRX

After finishing at $2.16 in the prior trading day, TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) closed at $2.07, down -4.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638515 shares were traded. TCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1894 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when BARBERICH TIMOTHY J bought 37,880 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 99,564 led to the insider holds 37,880 shares of the business.

Lynx1 Capital Management LP sold 25,400 shares of TCRX for $63,952 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 5,224,600 shares after completing the transaction at $2.52 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Silver Brian M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,158 shares for $1.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,941 and bolstered with 32,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 98.35M and an Enterprise Value of 88.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRX has reached a high of $6.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7894, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5076.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 201.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.50M. Insiders hold about 6.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 401.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 417.41k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.05. EPS for the following year is -$2.88, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$4.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $4.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.62M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.06M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.45M, an increase of 20.30% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.54M, up 72.20% from the average estimate.