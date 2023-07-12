Understanding Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) through its ratios

In the latest session, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) closed at $31.53 down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $31.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1122452 shares were traded. BAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 50,256 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 599,805 led to the insider holds 21,054,667 shares of the business.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast sold 24,744 shares of BAM for $295,988 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 21,104,923 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN, who serves as the of the company, sold 970,000 shares for $24.53 each. As a result, the insider received 23,794,100 and left with 12,311,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAM now has a Market Capitalization of 12.97B and an Enterprise Value of 10.94B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $36.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAM has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1.24M over the past ten days. A total of 412.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 398.70M. Insiders hold about 7.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.57% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.7M with a Short Ratio of 6.70M, compared to 7.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BAM is 1.28, from 0.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for BAM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.56B and the low estimate is $5.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.