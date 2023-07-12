Understanding Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)’s financial health through ratios

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) closed the day trading at $0.41 down -2.42% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2202521 shares were traded. CENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4421 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4105.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CENN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENN now has a Market Capitalization of 125.28M and an Enterprise Value of 37.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has reached a high of $1.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3353, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5610.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CENN traded about 2.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CENN traded about 3.91M shares per day. A total of 265.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.26M. Insiders hold about 37.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CENN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.09M with a Short Ratio of 13.09M, compared to 13.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.