Understanding Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) through its ratios

In the latest session, Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) closed at $1.60 down -12.09% from its previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544546 shares were traded. ENZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enzo Biochem Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on October 18, 2011, Reiterated its Mkt Outperform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Wolf James G. bought 5,000 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 6,450 led to the insider holds 115,000 shares of the business.

Wolf James G. bought 5,000 shares of ENZ for $6,425 on Feb 13. The 10% owner until 2/13/2023 now owns 4,100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Wolf James G., who serves as the 10% owner until 2/13/2023 of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,450 and bolstered with 4,095,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENZ now has a Market Capitalization of 79.56M and an Enterprise Value of 98.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENZ has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9222.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENZ has traded an average of 149.24K shares per day and 142.34k over the past ten days. A total of 49.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.77M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 953.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 1.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.