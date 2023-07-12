Understanding NIO Inc. (NIO) through its ratios

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) closed the day trading at $10.81 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $10.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69033420 shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Nomura on June 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7.50 from $25.80 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIO now has a Market Capitalization of 18.49B and an Enterprise Value of 17.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $22.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NIO traded about 54.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NIO traded about 60.96M shares per day. A total of 1.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Shares short for NIO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 122.93M with a Short Ratio of 122.93M, compared to 108.05M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.