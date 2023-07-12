Understanding Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)’s financial health through ratios

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) closed the day trading at $2.07 down -4.17% from the previous closing price of $2.16. On the day, 669297 shares were traded. QSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QSI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.50 and its Current Ratio is at 32.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LaPointe Christian bought 20,000 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 35,400 led to the insider holds 247,693 shares of the business.

RAKIN KEVIN sold 89,000 shares of QSI for $191,234 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 1,801,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.15 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, LaPointe Christian, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 78,526 and bolstered with 227,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QSI now has a Market Capitalization of 292.90M and an Enterprise Value of -12.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 938.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -49.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QSI is 2.27, which has changed by -2,910.96% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has reached a high of $4.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0639.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QSI traded about 641.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QSI traded about 847.4k shares per day. A total of 140.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QSI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.35M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.9M and the low estimate is $21.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 563.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.