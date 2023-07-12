Understanding Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED)’s financial health through ratios

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) closed the day trading at $0.77 up 9.50% from the previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0665 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584661 shares were traded. RMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7760 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RMED, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Jaffray on August 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.50 from $9 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMED now has a Market Capitalization of 4.95M and an Enterprise Value of -7.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -79.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMED has reached a high of $19.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0804, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9031.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RMED traded about 235.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RMED traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 2.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.15M. Insiders hold about 25.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RMED as of Jun 14, 2023 were 66.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 58.33k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$13.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$12.01 and -$12.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$12.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14k, up 13,685.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.64M and the low estimate is $8.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 347.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.