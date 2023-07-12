Understanding Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) closed at $24.85 down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $25.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 94404195 shares were traded. RIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on July 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when McDonough Claire sold 3,625 shares for $13.71 per share. The transaction valued at 49,699 led to the insider holds 72,304 shares of the business.

Baker Jeff sold 20,000 shares of RIVN for $290,600 on Jun 06. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 86,204 shares after completing the transaction at $14.53 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Baker Jeff, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 30,798 shares for $14.70 each. As a result, the insider received 452,764 and left with 106,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 23.34B and an Enterprise Value of 15.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.72.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RIVN is 1.71, which has changed by -1,921.33% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has reached a high of $40.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RIVN has traded an average of 36.28M shares per day and 94.68M over the past ten days. A total of 930.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 801.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RIVN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 85.66M with a Short Ratio of 85.66M, compared to 77.78M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.12% and a Short% of Float of 16.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.22 and a low estimate of -$1.79, while EPS last year was -$1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.33, with high estimates of -$1.05 and low estimates of -$1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.7 and -$5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.17. EPS for the following year is -$3.37, with 18 analysts recommending between -$2.1 and -$5.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $939.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $804M. As of the current estimate, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $364M, an estimated increase of 158.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 124.30% less than the figure of $158.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $959.9M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 145.80% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.02B and the low estimate is $5.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 89.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.