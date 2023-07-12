Unilever PLC (UL)’s EPS estimates by 0 analysts

As of close of business last night, Unilever PLC’s stock clocked out at $51.07, down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $51.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1974853 shares were traded. UL stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UL now has a Market Capitalization of 128.21B and an Enterprise Value of 153.08B. As of this moment, Unilever’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UL has reached a high of $55.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UL traded 2.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.51B. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 3.04M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.66, UL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.45. The current Payout Ratio is 57.00% for UL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 24, 2006 when the company split stock in a 9:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.