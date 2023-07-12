Update from Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $32.91 in the prior trading day, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) closed at $33.12, up 0.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5444915 shares were traded. CAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 223.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $38 from $46 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Brock Charisse sold 7,036 shares for $37.04 per share. The transaction valued at 260,613 led to the insider holds 94,802 shares of the business.

McGough Thomas M sold 45,000 shares of CAG for $1,739,610 on Apr 06. The EVP & Co-COO now owns 104,859 shares after completing the transaction at $38.66 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Wise Robert G, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $40.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,045,000 and left with 22,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAG now has a Market Capitalization of 15.80B and an Enterprise Value of 24.98B. As of this moment, Conagra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has reached a high of $41.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 477.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 474.27M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.8M with a Short Ratio of 13.80M, compared to 15.68M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CAG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.30, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10. The current Payout Ratio is 76.40% for CAG, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1285:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

