Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX)

In the latest session, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed at $4.33 up 2.12% from its previous closing price of $4.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2594627 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stitch Fix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Barkema Sarah sold 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,963 led to the insider holds 65,903 shares of the business.

O’Connor Casey sold 12,000 shares of SFIX for $61,674 on Mar 24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 318,094 shares after completing the transaction at $5.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 492.61M and an Enterprise Value of 413.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0690.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFIX has traded an average of 3.29M shares per day and 2.39M over the past ten days. A total of 115.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.66M with a Short Ratio of 13.66M, compared to 13.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.01% and a Short% of Float of 18.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$1.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $371.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $374.64M to a low estimate of $369M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $481.9M, an estimated decrease of -22.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.