Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $37.50

As of close of business last night, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.50, up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $37.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553111 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Subramaniam Somu sold 100,000 shares for $35.23 per share. The transaction valued at 3,523,057 led to the insider holds 9,552,965 shares of the business.

NSV Partners III LP sold 100,000 shares of VTYX for $3,523,057 on Jul 07. The 10% Owner now owns 9,552,965 shares after completing the transaction at $35.23 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Mohan Raju, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $38.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,151,227 and left with 1,512,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 1.82B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTYX traded 822.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 987.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.95M with a Short Ratio of 8.95M, compared to 7.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.29% and a Short% of Float of 23.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.52 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.77 and -$3.55.