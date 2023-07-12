VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) Stock Price Peaks at $221.63 During Trading

The closing price of VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) was $213.73 for the day, down -5.05% from the previous closing price of $225.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1060115 shares were traded. VRSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $221.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $212.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRSN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on July 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $245 from $265 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Indelicarto Thomas C sold 614 shares for $222.08 per share. The transaction valued at 136,357 led to the insider holds 40,499 shares of the business.

McPherson Danny R sold 125 shares of VRSN for $28,091 on Jul 03. The EVP- Engineering, Ops. & CSO now owns 26,190 shares after completing the transaction at $224.73 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, BIDZOS D JAMES, who serves as the Exec. Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $219.85 each. As a result, the insider received 439,699 and left with 583,642 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRSN now has a Market Capitalization of 22.25B and an Enterprise Value of 23.02B. As of this moment, VeriSign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRSN has reached a high of $229.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 222.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.39.

Shares Statistics:

VRSN traded an average of 436.91K shares per day over the past three months and 427.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.22M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 837.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 860.21k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VRSN, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $6.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.85. EPS for the following year is $7.98, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.04 and $7.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.1M to a low estimate of $373.1M. As of the current estimate, VeriSign Inc.’s year-ago sales were $351.9M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $380.4M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $380.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.