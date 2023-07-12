Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $20.50

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) closed the day trading at $20.50 down -16.39% from the previous closing price of $24.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4735071 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRDN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Meisner Lara sold 27 shares for $28.35 per share. The transaction valued at 765 led to the insider holds 29,971 shares of the business.

Meisner Lara sold 2,269 shares of VRDN for $63,577 on Jun 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 29,971 shares after completing the transaction at $28.02 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Meisner Lara, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,126 shares for $25.02 each. As a result, the insider received 128,253 and left with 29,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRDN now has a Market Capitalization of 884.21M and an Enterprise Value of 650.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 518.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 393.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRDN traded about 672.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRDN traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 42.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.68M. Insiders hold about 1.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.07M with a Short Ratio of 6.07M, compared to 4.36M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.06% and a Short% of Float of 14.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.69, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.33 and -$6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.35. EPS for the following year is -$4.93, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.54 and -$5.89.