Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Shares Rise by 0.42% to Close at $28.82

As of close of business last night, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.82, up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $28.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700882 shares were traded. VSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VSH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when ZANDMAN MARC sold 23,834 shares for $21.06 per share. The transaction valued at 501,944 led to the insider holds 35,552 shares of the business.

ZANDMAN MARC sold 44,161 shares of VSH for $1,007,312 on Jan 13. The Exec Chairman of the Board now owns 35,552 shares after completing the transaction at $22.81 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, PAUL GERALD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 57,076 shares for $22.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,291,630 and left with 209,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.03B and an Enterprise Value of 3.69B. As of this moment, Vishay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSH has reached a high of $29.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VSH traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 885k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.09M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VSH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.44M with a Short Ratio of 6.44M, compared to 6.07M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, VSH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 13.00% for VSH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $879.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $890.48M to a low estimate of $873.7M. As of the current estimate, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $863.51M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $883.72M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $894M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $856.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.