Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) closed the day trading at $9.85 down -3.24% from the previous closing price of $10.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632327 shares were traded. VYGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VYGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Carter Todd Alfred sold 5,500 shares for $10.80 per share. The transaction valued at 59,400 led to the insider holds 59,860 shares of the business.

Sandrock Alfred sold 7,437 shares of VYGR for $58,232 on Apr 03. The President and CEO now owns 214,618 shares after completing the transaction at $7.83 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Swartz Robin, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,259 shares for $7.83 each. As a result, the insider received 9,858 and left with 71,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VYGR now has a Market Capitalization of 428.83M and an Enterprise Value of 177.95M. As of this moment, Voyager’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VYGR traded about 661.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VYGR traded about 500.22k shares per day. A total of 40.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VYGR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$3.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VYGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.91M, up 282.90% from the average estimate.